Police: Fallout over a woman led to DraftKings shooting

Mark Hayward, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·2 min read

Apr. 27—A near-fatal shooting last week outside DraftKings Sportsbook in Manchester involved two friends who had a falling out over a woman, according to police reports filed in connection with the case.

The report was filed Tuesday, the day after police arrested Dorchester, Mass., resident Antwone Cousins, 39, on charges of first-degree assault and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

A police affidavit filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court said Cousins shot Marquis Anderson, 38, in the lower right abdomen and lower left leg at the DraftKings parking lot off South Willow Street on the night of April 19.

Anderson was initially treated at Elliot Hospital and listed in critical condition but was later flown by helicopter to another, unnamed hospital, according to the affidavit.

Police on Tuesday did not immediately return an email seeking an update on Anderson's medical condition.

According to the affidavit, video surveillance cameras captured the shooting in the parking lot of DraftKings. Police also interviewed witnesses and others familiar with the two.

"Antwone and Marquis used to be close friends, but they have had a recent falling out over another female with whom they have both been in a relationship with," the affidavit reads, quoting a witness.

That witness also told police that Anderson said something confrontational to Cousins as he walked through the parking lot. Shortly afterward, the witness heard gunshots.

A bail commissioner ordered Cousins held in preventive detention until at least Thursday, when he is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court for a preventive detention hearing.

Superior Court Judge Amy Messer approved Cousins' request for a public defender, but as of Tuesday afternoon no specific lawyer had been assigned to the case.

The shooting is the second crime in two months involving a gun at DraftKings, which is located at 1279 South Willow St. The address includes the Filotimo Casino and Restaurant, a bingo hall, a room for poker and table games and the South Side Tavern.

Shortly after the shooting, Sportsbook owner Dick Anagnost said he was going to beef up security and announced a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the incident.

According to the affidavit, Crimeline received a tip on April 20 that Cousins shot Anderson. The two had been involved in an altercation earlier in April, according to the tip.

