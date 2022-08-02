Police: Family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide

A family of five was found dead Tuesday afternoon at a central Florida home in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police said.

Orlando police investigators were conducting a well-being check at the home when they discovered the bodies of three adults and two children, according to a police news release.

Officials didn’t immediately identify any of the victims or release their ages. No details about the slayings or what prompted them were released.

