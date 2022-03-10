Police, family attorney shed new light on autistic Evansville woman's death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Robin Phillips was 28 years old, severely autistic, incapable of communicating with other people and needed around-the-clock care at her Evansville apartment, according to her family's attorney.

Now, investigators believe Phillips had been dead for several hours by the time her care providers called for an ambulance on Jan. 4, 2020.

Evansville police released additional information in the case Thursday, days after prosecutors charged three Evansville women in connection with Phillips' death. Latavia M. Booker, 20; Victoria D. Brown, 32; and Glenda R. Fields, 38, all face two counts of neglecting a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury.

More: Prosecutor will seek financial restitution in Evansville contractor fraud case

The women worked for Compass Residential — a company that serves mentally and physically disabled people — and were tasked with caring for Phillips' medical needs, according to court records.

Neil Chapman, an attorney representing Phillips' estate, said Phillips was severely autistic and could not communicate verbally. Chapman said Phillips' family is considering filing a wrongful-death lawsuit.

The Courier & Press left a message with Compass Residential on Thursday seeking comment.

In a news release, Evansville police said that "because of the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, an EPD Adult Investigations Detective was assigned to the investigation."

More: 2 men sentenced to federal prison for Evansville-area robbery spree in 2020

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office determined Phillips died due to an overdose of the anti-psychotic medication chlorpromazine and caretaker malfeasance.

Compass Residential conducted its own internal review after Phillips' death.

Lee Vanhorn, a director at Compass Residential, told police "there were a lot of documents just missing" from Phillips' medical records, specifically her Medication Administration Record.

Story continues

According to police, Brown supervised Fields and Booker at Compass Residential. The day prior to Phillip's death, Compass held a "care team meeting," during which Brown directed Fields and Booker to take Phillips to the emergency room due to potentially severe constipation. Chapman, the family's attorney, said Phillips was a petite woman who was noticeably bloated when she died.

More: Western Kentucky woman arrested in connection with Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

Megan Conner, who works for Indiana's Bureau of Developmental Disabilities Services, told police she attended part of the meeting with Phillips' care team, and said Brown assured her Phillips would be taken to the emergency room.

But police say Fields and Booker never sought medical attention for Phillips, and court records indicate Brown never followed up to make sure Phillips received adequate medical attention.

Compass Residential employee Lakesha Watt, who was working with Phillips prior to Booker and Fields' shift on Jan. 3, 2020, later told police that Fields said "it was not her f-----g job" to take Phillips to the emergency room.

According to Evansville police, all three women admitted to detectives that they were neglectful in providing Phillips with proper medical care.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests. All three women charged in connection with Phillips' death are being held at the Vanderburgh County jail on $150,000 bond.

Houston Harwood can be contacted at walter.harwood@courierpress.com with story ideas and questions. Twitter: @houston_whh

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Details released on Evansville special needs woman's death in 2020