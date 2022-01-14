Police: Family fight led to Alexandria shooting that left one man injured

A family disagreement led to a shooting Thursday evening in Alexandria, say police.

The 27-year-old male victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of Alma Street, which is off Chester Street. A family had gathered when a fight broke out, resulting in the shooting, reads a release.

No other information was given.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the department's Detective Division at 318-441-6416.

