Police, family gather for funeral of Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts

Sunshine erupted through the clouds Monday morning, bringing light to a dark day for the Detroit Police Department as they prepared to lay one of their own, officer Loren Courts, to rest after he was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

Dozens of police cars from various police departments throughout Michigan and beyond, including border patrol agents and EMS, and even a silver Chevrolet carrying NYPD law flooded the streets of Detroit from all directions, en route to Greater Grace Temple for the funeral.

More police official vehicles lined 7 Mile Road in front of the church, between Telegraph and Lahser roads, while orange and white city barriers stood at the entries of both streets blocking traffic.

A line of law enforcement officers stood in front of the vehicles lined up outside the church.

Detroit police motorcycle’s strolled in with lights flashing right before the Black cadillacs filled with family members of officer Courts pulled up in front of the doors of the west side megachurch, escorted by two police cars.

Law enforcement officers saluted the family with their right hands and stood in attention as the family exited the vehicles, with doors opened by the funeral home directors.

The quiet was stark, for nearly 10 minutes. All that could be heard was the opening and closing of car doors, birds chirping and children playing in a nearby park. A large, diverse crowd of attendees stood patiently waiting to enter Greater Grace after the family walked in.

Greeting guests were members of a support group, MCOPS, for those who have lost loved ones in the line of duty, pinning blue ribbons on guests clothing.

Members of Southfield Police Department don white gloves as they prepare outside of the Greater Grace Temple Monday, June 18, 2022, for the funeral of fallen officer Loren Courts, who died in the line of duty.

One of them was Ricky Armour, 74, or Ann Arbor. He lost his son, Charles Armour, a 14-year-veteran of the Detroit Police Department. Like officer Courts, Charles Armour was 40 when he was hit and killed by a car while on duty in Greektown in 2011. He was a 14-year veteran of the DPD. He left behind a daughter who was 5 at the time of his death, now 16.

The work Ricky Armour is doing with MCOPS, “it means everything" to him.

When his son died, Ricky Armour said, it was the community that got him through the darkest time of his life. He wants to do the same.

"This is my duty, to help this family," he said.

Being here stirs up a lot of emotions. But "my faith lets me know he's in a better place"

At 11:30 a.m. Lively music of praise and worship sung in front of a screen displaying pictures of Courts and loved ones on stage. Towards the front of the stage, officer Courts lay in his dark-colored casket, which was watched over on either side by two police officers.

Surrounding the casket are numerous flower wreaths, one arrangement in his name “Loren," another “R” in red and grey for the former Redford High School, where Courts was a member of the class of 1999. Another arrangement is grey and blue and in the shape of a Detroit police officer badge.

