Police, family still searching for man who disappeared a year ago

Nearly a year later since he disappeared, police still are searching for a Brookhaven man whose family believes he was abducted.

Lucky Hawkins, 52, vanished from Brookhaven, Georgia on Aug. 23, 2021. According to his family, his red Ford truck was found abandoned at the Sam’s Club off Interstate 85 and Clairmont Road, with the keys still in the ignition and his cellphone and personal belongings still in the vehicle.

Hawkins had told family members he was going to North Carolina and stopped at Sam’s Club to renew his car tag.

According to his ex-wife, Joy Dockley, the last images of Hawkins were taken at an ATM at the SunTrust Bank on Greenbriar Parkway around 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 23. There have been no sightings of Hawkins since, though investigators spotted his truck on several traffic cameras.

Hawkins is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds and has brown eyes.

Anyone with any information that would be helpful in this investigation is asked to contact Det. T. Lewis at 404-637-0757; Travis.Lewis@BrookhavenGa.Gov, the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0600, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

