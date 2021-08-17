Police: Farmington Hills shooting suspect was friends with victim, also shot girlfriend

Aug. 17—The suspect in a fatal Farmington Hills shooting last week is also being pursued in connection with his girlfriend's shooting in Detroit just an hour before the homicide, authorities say.

Kevin "KC" Curtis Moore, 43, who was identified as the suspect last week, has a Chinese symbol tattooed on his right arm, Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said Tuesday afternoon at a press conference at police headquarters, adding that this was the first homicide his force is investigating in the city in almost three years.

Moore is considered armed and dangerous; authorities advise anyone who sees him to stay away and call 911 immediately.

He is believed to be traveling in a dark green 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with the Michigan license plate: EKS 0786, according to authorities.

"At this point we have no we have no reason to believe he ditched that vehicle," said U.S. Marshal deputy Aaron Garcia at the Tuesday briefing.

"We know he we know he has contacts and a lot of friends throughout the country," Garcia added. "So this may turn out to be a nationwide manhunt instead of just the state of Michigan."

The Farmington Hills victim has been identified as Dejuan White, 40, a lifelong friend of the suspect. The suspect's girlfriend is currently hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

White was shot around 4 a.m. in his home's doorway on the 35000 block of Concord Lane near 12 Mile and Drake in Farmington Hills.

King refused to comment on the suspect's motives, citing an ongoing investigation, but said it was the late victim himself who identified Moore as the suspect before passing away at Beaumont Farmington Hills later that day.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office charged Moore with premeditated first degree murder and felony use of a firearm against Moore, as well as violating probation. The suspect is said to have a history of run-ins with law enforcement, having previously been arrested for home invasion and assault.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward of up to $6,500, with an additional $1,500 from the U.S. Marshals Service. Members of the public are asked to call Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line as 1-800-SPEAKUP (773-2587).

Charlie Ramirez contributed.

halbarghouthi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @HaniBarghouthi