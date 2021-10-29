Police: Farmington man killed his mother, father and brother

Farmington police say Blake Thomas Maloney, 26, killed his parents and brother inside his father's house in Farmington. Maloney has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his mother, Tracy Maloney, 53, his father, Jack Maloney, 55, and his 23-year-old brother Scott Maloney.

A police officer went to the house on Wednesday night to check on Tracy Maloney, according to a police report released Friday. She had gone there earlier that day to visit her two sons and Jack Maloney, her ex-husband.

The officer arrived to find the door partly opened, and knocked. Blake Maloney answered, let the officer inside and then "raised his hands above his head and said 'I did something. I murdered them or something," according to the report.

The officer handcuffed Blake Maloney, who then said that he killed his mother with a hammer and that "I didn't want to use the AR."

The officer went upstairs where he found Tracy Maloney lying on the kitchen floor with a yoga mat over her face. She had injuries on her head that looked consistent with blows from a hammer, the officer said. He checked for a pulse, determined that she was dead and then searched the rest of the house to see if anyone else had been harmed.

According to the report, the officer found Jack Maloney's body on a bed in the basement, covered with blankets, and what looked like a gunshot wound to the head. He found Scott Maloney in one of the bedrooms, also with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers said they found a bloody hammer in a garbage can in the living room. They also found an AR-15 style rifle leaning against a couch.

Blake Maloney told police that he didn't believe "Jack, Tracy and Scott" were his family, according to the report. He said he killed his brother first, and then shot his dad, a couple of days before his mother came to the house on Oct. 27. He said he killed his mother with a hammer because he didn't want to use the gun anymore, according to police.

Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena, who issued the charges Friday, said that prosecutors don't know yet of any motive for the violence.

"Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Tracy Maloney, Jack Maloney, and Scott Maloney, for their great loss," she said.

Dakota County District Court Judge Kathryn Messerich set bail at $2 million. Maloney's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 12 in Hastings.

Greg Stanley • 612-673-4882