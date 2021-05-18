Police fatal shooting probe to be finished in 30-60 days

Peter Boylan, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·2 min read

May 18—In light of international interest in two fatal police shootings last month and new procedures for reviewing whether officers are guilty of a crime in those incidents, Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steven S. Alm provided an update of his investigations into each case.

Alm announced April 29 that for the first time in more than three decades, his office would independently review fatal shootings by police to determine whether criminal, civil or administrative action is the next step.

Prior to Alm's declaration, HPD investigated its own and forwarded the findings to the prosecutor's office, and only the Law Enforcement Officers Independent Review Board reviewed the findings, with no statutory authority to do anything but make a recommendation. The LEOIRB was formed in 2017, and all investigations and findings are confidential.

"Investigations into both matters are underway and anticipated to be completed within the next 30-60 days, " said Matthew Dvonch, special counsel to the prosecuting attorney, in a news release. "In the event the Department's investigation concludes that an officer-involved shooting was justified, Prosecutor Alm will hold a press conference to explain the evidentiary basis and legal reasoning for the conclusion."

On April 5, 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap was shot and killed after he allegedly drove a stolen Honda Civic at a police barricade on Kalakaua Avenue following a crime spree.

Five days later, officers shot and killed 29-year-old Lindani Myeni during a fight at a home in Nuuanu after they responded to a 911 call from a woman complaining of an unarmed man walking into and then out of the home. At least one of the three officers involved in the fight is still recovering from his injuries and is not on duty.

After alm's office closes a probe, prosecutors plan to release evidence in the case, including police and forensic reports, witness statements, 911 calls and body-worn camera footage, with appropriate redactions to protect the privacy of the individuals involved, according to a news release.

HPD released some of the body cam footage in the Myeni incident and none of the footage from the Sykap shooting. In Iremamber's incident, police cited juvenile suspects as the reason they would not release footage, a move that perplexed private attorneys and the Honolulu Police Commission.

If one of the shootings by police is found unjustified, the prosecuting attorney will secure an indictment and charge any law enforcement officer who prosecutors believe committed a crime that can be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

Recommended Stories

  • Stephen Miller and 16 other Trump aides are still receiving taxpayer-funded salaries

    The formal presidential transition period ends in July

  • Joel Greenberg’s lawyer teases ‘must see’ news coming around Matt Gaetz

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted

  • JetBlue flight rerouted after passenger snorts powder and pretends to stab others, witnesses say

    Man allegedly ‘gestured stabbing motions towards another passenger’

  • Biden meets with Jimmy Carter on president’s 100th day in office

    Long-time Democratic allies meet in person for first time since start of Biden presidency

  • Former Navy pilot reveals daily sightings of UFOs that defy physics

    Report on unidentified aerial phenomena to be delivered to Senate next month

  • The potential effects of the Supreme Court's abortion case are 'really disturbing,' especially for low-income women and women of color, a lawyer on the case says

    The case concerns a 2018 Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. Lower courts so far blocked the law from taking effect.

  • Rudy Giuliani complains he’s being treated like drug cartel head amid reports Trump has abandoned him

    Former mayor of New York reportedly under investigation for work in Ukraine during Trump presidency

  • ‘Monster’ nursing assistant gets seven life sentences for murdering elderly veterans with insulin

    Assistant US attorney says killer’s actions were ‘shockingly horrific’ and that her murder method was ‘unforgiving and brutal’

  • Here’s something all of NC can get behind: A post-pandemic playoff team

    The roar as Hurricanes start playoffs is the sound of relief as pandemic and restrictions ease

  • Covid-19: Thousands head overseas on holiday as rules ease

    Holidaymakers from England, Scotland and Wales are now able to jet off for some early summer sun.

  • Joe Biden resumes tradition ignored by Trump, releases tax returns showing $600,000 income

    Couple reported donating 5 per cent of earnings to charitable causes

  • Firing squad death penalty introduced in South Carolina despite outcry

    Bill forces death row inmates to choose between firing squad and electric chair

  • Manchin and Murkowski call for bipartisan voting rights bill as For The People Act deadlocks in Senate

    Lawmakers urge congressional leadership to take up John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

  • Democrats, Growing More Skeptical of Israel, Pressure Biden

    WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s carefully worded statement on Monday supporting a cease-fire between Israelis and Palestinians came amid growing pressure within his own party for the United States to take a more skeptical stance toward one of its closest allies. Biden’s urging of a halt to the fighting — tucked at the end of a summary of a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel — followed a drumbeat of calls from Democratic lawmakers across the ideological spectrum for his administration to speak out firmly against the escalation of violence. It reflected a different tone than the one members of Congress have sounded during past clashes in the region, when most Democrats have repeated their strong backing for Israel’s right to defend itself and called for peace, without openly criticizing its actions. The push is strongest from the energized progressive wing of the party, whose representatives in the House, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, have drawn attention in recent days for accusing Israel of gross human rights violations against Palestinians and of operating an “apartheid state.” But their intensity has obscured a quieter, concerted shift among more mainstream Democrats that could ultimately be more consequential. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Though they have no intention of ending the United States’ close alliance with Israel, a growing number of Democrats in Washington say they are no longer willing to give the country a pass for its harsh treatment of the Palestinians and the spasms of violence that have defined the conflict for years. Underscoring how skepticism around the campaign in Gaza had spread to even some of Israel’s strongest defenders in Congress, Rep. Gregory W. Meeks of New York, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, told Democrats on the panel on Monday that he would ask the Biden administration to delay a $735 million tranche of precision-guided weapons to Israel that had been approved before tensions in the Middle East boiled over. Meeks, a fixture at the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, the most powerful pro-Israel lobbying group, convened an emergency meeting of Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats on Monday night to discuss delaying the arms package, according to a person familiar with the meeting who insisted on anonymity to discuss internal discussions. It came after a number of Democrats raised concerns about sending American-made weapons to Israel at a time when it has bombed civilians, as well as a building that housed press outlets included The Associated Press, an American news agency. A day earlier, 28 Democratic senators — more than half of the party’s caucus — put out a letter publicly calling for a cease-fire. The effort was led by Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., at 34, the face of a younger generation of American Jews in Congress. As Republicans pumped out statements squarely blaming Hamas militants, the Democrats’ appeal put the onus on both sides to lay down their weapons — and on Biden to weigh in to demand it. Another sign of the evolution came over the weekend from Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. Menendez is known as one of Israel’s most unshakable allies in the Democratic Party, which he bucked to oppose President Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal with Iran based on Israeli opposition. Yet on Saturday, as the death toll mounted in Gaza and southern Israel, Menendez issued a stern statement saying he was “deeply troubled” by Israeli strikes that had killed Palestinian civilians and the tower housing news media outlets. He demanded that both sides “uphold the rules and laws of war” and find a peaceful end to fighting that has killed more than 200 Palestinians and 10 Israelis. “In response to thousands of rocket attacks fired by Hamas aimed at civilians, Israel has every right to self-defense from terrorists committed to wipe her off the face of the map,” Menendez said. “But no matter how dangerous and real that threat may be, I have always believed the strength of the U.S.-Israeli relationship flourishes when it is based on the shared values of democracy, freedom, pluralism, and respect for human rights and the rule of law.” The Democrats who had been most vocal in their criticism of the Israeli government said they meant to send a message to the president as he mulled how to manage the escalating tensions: that the old playbook Biden used as a senator and as vice president would no longer find the same support in his party. “That hasn’t worked,” Rep. Mark Pocan, a progressive Democrat from Wisconsin, told a top adviser to Biden late last week, he said in an interview on Monday. “We’re going to be advocating for peace in a way that maybe they haven’t traditionally heard.” Republicans and AIPAC have been swift to warn against any perceived weakening of the U.S. commitment to Israel. When Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, who represents the most Jewish district in the country, led a group of 12 Jewish House Democrats in a letter on Friday that stood by Israel but also said Palestinians “should know that the American people value their lives as we do Israeli lives,” AIPAC quietly worked behind the scenes to discourage lawmakers from signing. Republicans have also seen a political advantage in trying to use the most extreme statements from progressive Democrats to try to peel Jewish voters away from the party. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader and a vocal supporter of Israel, condemned Ocasio-Cortez on Monday for her description of Israel as an “apartheid state” and urged the president to “leave no doubt where America stands.” “The United States needs to stand foursquare behind our ally,” McConnell said, “and President Biden must remain strong against the growing voices within his own party that create false equivalence between terrorist aggressors and a responsible state defending itself.” Few Democrats in Congress have gone that far. But over the past few years, many in the party have modified their approach. Much of the shift can be traced to debate over the Iran nuclear deal, when Netanyahu, Israel’s right-wing leader, made a concerted effort to insert himself in American domestic politics to kill the pact being drafted by Obama. He portrayed support for the deal as a betrayal of Israel and worked to drive a wedge between Republicans and Democrats on the issue. Netanyahu’s close alliance with Obama’s successor, Donald Trump, only deepened that partisan divide. But the difference in tone also reflects a broader shift among the Democratic Party over the past decade. As Democratic voters and liberals have become more self-consciously organized around concepts like equity and systemic discrimination, their push for more liberal policy positions on immigration, policing and gun violence at home has reshaped the way many view the conflict in the Middle East and the violence it has produced. Reflexive support for Israel’s right to defend itself or calls for Israel and Palestinian authorities to return to the negotiating table are now viewed by many on the left as “the linguistic equivalent of ‘our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of the latest mass shooting,’” said Jeremy Ben-Ami, the president of J Street, a liberal pro-Israel advocacy group that has worked for years to shift the debate as a counterweight to AIPAC. “That’s no longer good enough,” he said in an interview. “What the United States is doing essentially amounts to international immunity to Israel.” The dynamic was on display last week after Ocasio-Cortez pounced on Andrew Yang, the leading candidate in the New York City mayoral race, for issuing a statement last week “standing with the people of Israel.” “Utterly shameful for Yang to try to show up to an Eid event after sending out a chest-thumping statement of support for a strike killing 9 children,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter. (Yang later released a new statement saying that his first was “overly simplistic” and “failed to acknowledge the pain and suffering on both sides.”) That has left some of Israel’s most vocal traditional allies in the party in an awkward position. Mindful of the crosscurrents in his party and home state, where he faces reelection next year, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, has been largely silent since the fighting broke out. Like Menendez, Schumer voted against the Iran nuclear deal, and he represents the largest Jewish population in the country, ranging from secular progressives to politically conservative Orthodox communities. In response to a question asked by a reporter at the Capitol on Monday, Schumer said, “I want to see a cease-fire reached quickly, and mourn the loss of life.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Liz Cheney calls her replacement Elise Stefanik ‘complicit’ in Trump’s ‘big lie’

    The Wyoming congresswoman says millions of Trump supporters have been ‘misled’ by former president

  • GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi aim for COVID-19 vaccine authorization before year's end

    GlaxoSmithKline said Monday that a Phase 2 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with French partner Sanofi, showed a "strong neutralizing antibody response" in adult participates of all age groups and raised no safety issues. "We believe that this vaccine candidate can make a significant contribution to the ongoing fight against COVID-19 and will move to Phase 3 as soon as possible to meet our goal of making it available before the end of the year," said Roger Connor, president of GSK's vaccines program. The Phase 3 trial, expected to start in the next few weeks, is slated to involve 35,000 adults from a number of countries. The vaccine is based on Sanofi's seasonal flu vaccine, combined with a immunity-boosting adjuvant from GSK. The companies had hoped to seek regulatory approval in the first half of 2021, but pushed back those plans after disappointing results in December. The favorable new findings will help GSK CEO Emma Walmsley stave off pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, which took a large stake in GSK in April, The Guardian reports. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidencyStephen Colbert and Seth Meyers count the ways Matt Gaetz is ruined by his wingman's plea deal

  • Bill Gates reportedly lying low in luxury California resort with $250k joining fee ahead of divorce hearing

    The tech icon has been reportedly hiding out at the Palm Desert oasis for months

  • Lawmakers call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire as aerial bombardments continue into night

    Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and 28 Senate Democrats on Sunday called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as fighting continued into the night.Driving the news: Young, a ranking member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism, joined panel Chair Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) in a bipartisan statement saying: "Israel has the right to defend itself from Hamas' rocket attacks, in a manner proportionate with the threat its citizens are facing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."As a result of Hamas' rocket attacks and Israel's response, both sides must recognize that too many lives have been lost and must not escalate the conflict further," Young and Murphy added. "We are encouraged by reports that the parties are exploring a ceasefire. We hope that this ceasefire can be reached quickly and that additional steps can be taken to preserve a two-state future."Of note: Murphy also added his name to a separate statement with 27 other Democrats, led by Sen. Jon Ossoff (Ga.), saying: "To prevent any further loss of civilian life and to prevent further escalation of conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories, we urge an immediate ceasefire."Joint Statement Urging Ceasefire in Middle East pic.twitter.com/nkTNFqH7re— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) May 16, 2021 The big picture: The lawmakers' calls came after the United Nations Security Council held a meeting to discuss the violence that has killed over 180 Palestinians and 10 Israelis since fighting began last Monday.Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the UN, told the virtual meeting that the Biden administration had "made clear" to both sides that it would provide assistance "should the parties seek a ceasefire," per Reuters.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mark S. Allen's son among 4 burned in Lincoln backyard accident, officials say

    Longtime Sacramento television and radio personality Mark S. Allen's son was among four teenagers burned in a backyard accident at a home in Lincoln, police confirmed Sunday.

  • Matthew McConaughey is ‘making calls’ as he mulls a run for Texas governor

    Matthew McConaughey has quietly been ‘making calls’ to political experts, before deciding whether to run for Governor of Texas, Alice Hutton writes