Police: Fatal shooting stemmed from money dispute

Jan. 4—CLINTON — Bond has been set at $1 million for two women accused of premeditated murder in connection with a fatal shooting that police believe stemmed from a money dispute.

Along with first-degree murder charges, Kimberly A. Hammond, 25, and Justice K. Foley, 24, also are charged with first-degree robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon in connection with the death of 42-year-old Randy R. Weimerskirch shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. Donivan W.J. Chambers, 28, also has been arrested on a charge of being an accessory after the fact in connection with the case.

Online court records made available Tuesday state Chambers, Foley and Hammond, who had previously been in a relationship with Weimerskirch, went to Weimerskirch's residence at 420 Glenwood Place, Apt. 8, early Sunday. The documents state the two women knocked on Weimerskirch's door while demanding money that Hammond claimed Weimerskirch owed her. Authorities say neighbors heard someone aggressively pounding on the door and two women yelling prior to hearing a gunshot. Police believe Weimerskirch was shot in the head shortly after he opened the door.

The court documents state Hammond had contacted Foley about going to Weimerskirch's apartment to get money that he owed to Hammond and that Chambers went with the two women. After the shooting, the three fled the scene in a 2007 Mazda with Iowa license plates, the documents state, with Chambers driving Hammond and Foley to Hammond's residence. Chambers then took the firearm back and unloaded it, according to court records.

Meanwhile, police received a report of a shooting at 2:11 a.m. Sunday at 420 Glenwood Place. When officers arrived, they found Weimerskirch with a gunshot wound. He was transported to MercyOne Clinton, where he was pronounced dead.

Court records state the Mazda was located at 4:19 a.m. Sunday with Hammond, Foley and Chambers located in the vehicle. A revolver was found on Chambers. Court records do not indicate where the Mazda was found.

Story continues

Hammond, Foley and Chambers were taken into custody and jailed. While Hammond and Foley remain in the Clinton County Jail, Chambers — whose bond was set at $2,000 — has since posted bond and been released from jail.

Chambers' initial court appearance is scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday. Foley's preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 10. She is represented by court-appointed attorney Mary Wolfe.

Hammond also is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 10. She is represented by court-appointed attorney Eric Dale.

First-degree murder is a Class A felony that upon conviction is punishable by a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. First-degree robbery is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison upon conviction. The charge of being an accessory after the fact is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a possible prison term of up to two years.