Police fatally shoot 15-year-old girl in Columbus, Ohio

Guardian staff
·1 min read
<span>Photograph: Gaelen Morse/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Gaelen Morse/Reuters

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday afternoon, which occurred just moments before Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd.

The local ABC station said that family had identified the girl as Makiyah Bryant.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, police received a 911 call about an alleged attempted stabbing. Officers arrived at 4.45pm local time and a police-involved shooting was reported shortly thereafter, the newspaper said.

Hazel Bryant, who identified herself as the girl’s aunt, told the newspaper that she lived in a nearby foster home. The teen reportedly got into a dispute with someone else at the foster home, Bryant reportedly said.

Bryant claimed that her niece had a knife but said that she had dropped it before being shot multiple times by an officer, the newspaper said.

Protestors have since gathered at the scene, chanting “Black lives matter!” and “no justice, no peace!”

Andrew Ginther, the mayor of Columbus, tweeted that the authorities were working to review body camera footage of the incident.

“This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life,” he said. “We do not know all of the details.”

The shooting occurred as activists warned that accountability for Chauvin did not amount to justice for George Floyd.

More details soon …

