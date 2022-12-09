Police fatally shoot armed man after hourslong Waikiki standoff

Dec. 9—Related Photo Gallery: Waikiki building partially evacuated due to barricade situation

UPDATE: 11:15 a.m.

Honolulu police fatally shot a 48-year-old man holding a ghost gun aimed at officers early Friday, said Police Chief Arthur "Joe" Logan at a news conference today.

Police responded to a call from staff at Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites to escort a hotel guest off the property from a fifth-floor unit at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers heard a gunshot fired from within the unit. Officers cleared guests from nearby hotel rooms.

Crisis negotiators arrived and tried multiple times to establish contact with the barricaded man to no avail, Logan said.

Officers of the Specialized Services Division then deployed a wooden round into the unit.

Shortly after midnight, after repeated orders to exit the unit, the man walked into the hallway with his hands in the air holding a handgun, Logan said.

Police ordered him to stop and put the firearm down. The man instead continued to advance toward the officers and eventually lowered his hand while holding the gun aimed at officers, Logan said. Two officers fired their duty firearms at the male, striking him.

He was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital where he died. Police did not release the man's name.

During the barricade, Logan said the man fired approximately eight rounds from what was believed to be a 9-millimeter ghost gun. One of the rounds struck a parked police vehicle on the street.

"We were hoping this incident did not result in loss of life. It's not the outcome we wanted," Logan said.

UPDATE 10 p.m.

HPD's Capt. Parker Bode said there have not been any changes in the barricade situation. The standoff has lasted about eight hours.

Police are focused on the "preservation of life" of the man, believed to be 42 years old, who is barricaded on the fifth floor of the Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites. HPD continues to negotiate with the man.

Bode said multiple shots had been fired from the unit. Only one person is believed to be inside the unit.

The nearby Kuhio Banyan Club and Hawaiian King were also partially evacuated because of the barricade situation.

Bode said the American Red Cross is assisting people who have been displaced.

8:30 p.m.

Honolulu police are still at the Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites about six hours into a barricade situation.

Police can be seen outside the unit on the fifth floor of the partially evacuated building.

Robert Gross, who is staying at the hotel, said he was inside the building when police had arrived but didn't hear any gunshots.

"I just happened to look outside," Gross said. "And more and more (police) cars were coming."

Other guests are still locked out, with some unsure where they're going to sleep.

Jessica Lani Rich, president and CEO of the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, said she is helping arrange transportation to the Hilton for 80 students impacted by the barricade situation. She's also likely to be working with another 20 visitors who are due to arrive at the hotel.

Some nearby stores are closed, even on lockdown.

Waikiki resident Marty Napoliello said his girlfriend works at a Victoria's Secret on Kalakaua Avenue but can't leave because of the lockdown at the store.

Napoliello said that crime has risen in the area in Waikiki since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"Once or twice a week something like this happens in Waikiki," he said.

About a block away, a 21-year-old man died after being assaulted by a group of males Tuesday.

Previous coverage

Honolulu police have temporarily closed the ewa side of Kuhio Avenue to vehicular and pedestrian traffic between Seaside Avenue and Nahua Street to investigate a barricade situation.

Police said there had been reports that shots were fired.

Nohonani Street is temporarily closed to traffic between Ala Wai Boulevard and Kuhio Boulevard. HPD spokesperson Michelle Yu said the specialized services division is on the scene. The barricade started at 2:15 p.m.

HPD tweeted, "Today, at about 2 p.m., officers responded to the Ohia Waikiki at Nohonani St. & Kuhio Ave. for a male barricaded in his unit. There were reports of shots fired. The building has been partially evacuated. HPD is on scene and info will be updated. Please avoid the area and be safe."