Police fatally shoot armed patient inside Texas emergency room

Police shot and killed a hospital patient who unleashed gunfire inside an emergency room in Texas, according to authorities.

The violence unfolded at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center on Wednesday around 8 p.m.

Police said a nurse discovered a patient in the ER, who was armed and acting in a disturbing manner. She immediately alerted law enforcement, who were already on the scene with a suspect undergoing a blood draw in connection with a suspected DUI.

Authorities initially tried to calm the man, but they were ultimately unable to de-escalate the situation, according to Irving Police Officer Robert Reeves.

“He was in that room and the officers were confronting him and trying to talk to him to get him to put that gun down,” Reeves told reporters during a press conference outside the hospital.

“And it escalated to him firing another round, which in turn they felt threatened and fired their guns at him.”

The man was fatally struck in the gunfire and pronounced dead on the scene. He has not been identified.

Authorities are still working to determine why he was admitted to the hospital and what exactly triggered his behavior.

No one else was hurt in the incident.