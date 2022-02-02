Police fatally shoot auto theft suspect in NW ABQ

Feb. 1—Police shot and killed a man Tuesday morning outside a North Valley motel during an auto theft investigation.

Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina said the officers are OK and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He said a gun was found near the man, who has not been identified, in the parking lot of the Court John Motel. Medina didn't say if the man pointed the gun at officers or how many fired at him.

He said all three officers involved have been placed on standard administrative leave. The incident marked the first shooting involving Albuquerque police so far this year.

It began with a sighting of a pickup truck that had allegedly been stolen months earlier.

Medina said around 9 a.m. a person called 911 to report seeing the truck, which had been stolen from a friend, at a gas station near Carlisle and Montgomery. He said officers tried to stop the truck but the driver sped off.

Medina said a police helicopter followed the truck until the driver ditched the truck and went to the motel at Menaul and Fourth NW. He said officers found the man trying to get onto a motorcycle outside the motel.

Medina said the man tried to run and at least three officers gave chase. He said one officer used a Taser before there was "some kind of altercation."

"We don't know what that was but we do know it resulted in officers firing their weapons," Medina said. "The subject is deceased on scene and we're working to identify him."

He said they found a gun "in very close proximity" to the man.

A man who lives at the motel told the Journal that he saw police shoot the man in the back as he was running away.

Charlie Gabaldon said the man, who also lives at the motel, looked "terrified" as police approached.

"He looked at me like 'what the (expletive) did I do?" he said. Gabaldon said the officers chased the man around the parking lot yelling for him to "stop."

He said they ran in circles as one officer tried to tackle the man and another used his Taser. Gabaldon said as the man ran toward Fourth street the third officer pulled out a gun.

"All of a sudden, 'boom, boom, boom,'" he said.

Gabaldon had video of a man laying on his belly in the parking lot as police approached with guns drawn.

He said the man has been living at the motel for a month, had children, was real friendly and didn't cause any problems.