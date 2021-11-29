Police fatally shoot carjacking suspect in Mounds View

Nov. 29—Police shot and killed a carjacking suspect after he had an "altercation with officers" inside a Mounds View liquor store Sunday night, police said.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of County Road I on a report of shots fired just before 7 p.m. They searched and found nothing, but were then called to the parking lot of an Aldi grocery store, located just south at Mounds View Square strip mall off Mounds View Boulevard.

A man told police that a man had pointed a gun at him and told him to drive to Merwin Liquors at the other end of the strip mall, Police Chief Nate Harder said in an interview Monday. The suspect ran inside the liquor store.

As officers approached the store, an employee ran outside and said a gunman was inside. Mounds View and New Brighton police officers went inside, where they were "confronted by the armed suspect," Harder said in a Sunday night statement.

"During the altercation several officers discharged their weapons striking the suspect," Harder's statement reads.

He was shot in his neck and wrist, according to police scanner audio uploaded by North East Twin Cities Scanner.

Officers gave him medical aid before he was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he was pronounced dead.

Citing the ongoing investigation, Harder said he could not disclose details about the officers' confrontation with the suspect, whose identity has yet to be released.

Harder said Monday it was unclear what the suspect's motivation was with entering the liquor store.

"It's unknown what his exact actions were at this point, but obviously he was armed when he went in," he said. "As far as what his intent was, we don't know. We're still new into this as to what transpired on the inside even before we got there, so we don't want to comment on that at this point."

Officer body cameras recorded the "duration of the call," Harder said. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.

The BCA is also investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting in Forest Lake. Forest Lake police said a man was involved in a shooting after a police chase and was airlifted to a hospital. Police didn't say whether the man was struck by gunfire or who fired the shots.