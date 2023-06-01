Police fatally shoot driver on Broadway Street in Blue Island

A police officer fatally shot a person in the driver’s seat of a car Thursday morning in Blue Island, according to a statement from the Police Department.

At 1:35 a.m., police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle and well-being check in the 2000 block of Broadway Street. The caller informed police the drivers-side door was ajar and a male was unresponsive in the driver’s seat, police said.

When officers arrived, police said they saw an AR-15 on the front passenger seat and, when they woke the driver, he reached for the passenger seat.

An officer fired one round, shooting the man in the torso area, according to the statement.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Illinois State Police crime scene services unit responded to process evidence. The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating the shooting, according to the statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.