Police fatally shoot driver who rammed car into Chinese consulate in San Francisco

Police shot and killed a man who rammed his blue Honda sedan into the lobby of the Chinese consulate in San Francisco on Monday, local officials said.

The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) said the motive is unknown.

The man was shot and killed by police shortly after they arrived, SFPD Sgt. Kathryn Winters said at a news conference Monday. She did not give details on how exactly the shooting unfolded.

“I wish I could give you more but this is a very complex investigation,” Winters said.

The Chinese consulate general described it as a “violent attack” and said the matter should be “dealt with seriously in accordance with the law.”

There were no reports of injuries inside the consulate.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also denounced the incident.

“We strongly urge the U.S. to launch a swift investigation and take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese diplomatic missions and personnel there in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, referring to the 1961 agreement governing relations between countries.

San Francisco will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit next month, though it is unclear whether Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the city and participate.

