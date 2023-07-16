Police fatally shoot Georgia gunman accused of killing four people

Police have fatally shot a Georgia gunman who went on the run after allegedly killing four people in a small town south of Atlanta.

Andre Longmore, 40, was killed during a manhunt on Sunday afternoon, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett confirmed to the WSB-TV station.

Authorities say that a Henry County deputy and a Clayton County police officer were wounded during the incident, but both are conscious. The deputy was taken by Life Flight to Grady Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

Investigators say that three male adults and one female adult were killed in the Saturday morning incident in the town of Hampton, Georgia.

None of the victims have yet been identified and police said they have not determined a motive for the shooting.

“Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in whatever hole you may be hiding in and bring you into custody. Period,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett told reporters on Saturday.

Police had identified the suspect as 40-year-old Andre Longmore, who they had obtained four warrants for and described him as being armed and dangerous.

Hampton is a city of 8,500 residents located around an hour south of Atlanta, Georgia.

Hampton Mayor Ann Tarpley told reporters on Saturday afternoon that “today is a sad and sombre occasion” and vowed that the shooter would be “brought to justice”.

“We ask that you lift up the families and the victims in your prayers, your thoughts, and that you give them the privacy that they may need to overcome this horrific tragedy,” she added.

“We have full confidence in our law enforcement that they will perform their duties and bring the suspect to justice.”