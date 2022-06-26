Police fatally shoot hostage-taking gunman in south Brevard after 3-county pursuit

Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today
·2 min read

A gunman who took two women hostage and led law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase was shot dead by police early Sunday in south Brevard County, authorities said.

The women, one of whom was shot by the man, were rescued and are being treated at area hospitals for their injuries, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a video posted to Facebook early Sunday.

"This guy picked the wrong place to pick a gunfight and he's no longer stealing oxygen on earth," Ivey said.

The incident began about 8 p.m. Saturday in Osceola County, where the pursuit began, according to Orlando TV reports. The man, whose name, hometown and age were not disclosed, led deputies into Brevard County and Indian River County on Interstate 95, Ivey said. The man shot at Indian River County sheriff's deputies before heading to Brevard, he said.

"He was even shooting out the window at our deputies," Ivey said.

The chase ended around midnight on U.S. 1 when the man threw one of the women out of his car and then crashed in a wooded area in Grant-Valkaria. He then took the other woman and ran into the woods, pursued by Brevard and Indian River deputies, as well as officers from the Sebastian Police.

A gunfight involving multiple officers and the gunman ensued, and the man was killed, Ivey said. None of the names of the law enforcement officers involved are currently being released, he said. No police offers were injured.

Ivey was accompanied in the video by Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers and Sebastian Police Chief Dan Acosta, who both spoke to the teamwork exhibited by police agencies involved.

No information was immediately provided the origins of the pursuit in Osceola County.

Tyler Vazquez is the North Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-917-7491 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @tyler_vazquez

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Gunman who took women hostage shot dead in Brevard after 3-county chase

