Police fatally shoot man, 40, wielding weapon on Molokai

Apr. 30—A 40-year-old man from Kaunakakai died today after he was shot by police officers who said that he advanced toward them with a weapon while they were responding to a report of a temporary restraining order violation in Molokai.

The Maui Police Department said in a statement that the "preliminary investigation reveals that, upon arrival, two officers encountered a 40-year-old Kaunakakai male wielding a weapon. The male advanced toward the officers, at which time one officer deployed his taser, which proved ineffective before both officers discharged their weapons."

According to Maui police, the incident occurred at 7:41 a.m. Police said they performed life-saving measures until medics arrived on the scene, which was near the 18.5-mile marker off Kamehameha V Highway in Wailua, Molokai.

Police said the man was transported to the Molokai General Hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

Officials said they are withholding the victim's identity for 24 hours to "allow his family an opportunity to notify their extended family and friends."

Police said that there were not any other injuries reported at the scene, and the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave in keeping with standard procedure.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.