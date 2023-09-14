Police fatally shoot man allegedly armed with a knife in Pico-Union

Los Angeles police fatally shot a man who was allegedly armed with a knife during an encounter Wednesday night in the Pico-Union area, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a man armed with a knife causing a disturbance and assault with a deadly weapon about 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of South New Hampshire Avenue, authorities said in a social media post.

Police encountered the man in a parking lot, tried to communicate with him and then shot him, according to the LAPD. It's unclear what prompted police to open fire.

Officers provided first aid and called for an ambulance, authorities said. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the LAPD said. A large knife was recovered at the scene.

The LAPD posted an image of the knife on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

No officers were injured.

The shooting is being looked into by the department's Force Investigation Division.

Traffic along Pico Boulevard between Vermont Avenue and Berendo Street was closed.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.