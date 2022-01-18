Police fatally shoot man they say charged them with a knife in Huntington Park

Officers with the Huntington Park Police Department shot and killed a man they said was armed with a knife early Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was called to the 6500 block of Marbrisa Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Monday, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is handling the investigation.

There was no fire at the scene, but responders were "confronted by a male adult who stated he had a weapon on him, possibly a handgun," Schrader said.

The Fire Department called Huntington Park Police. When officers arrived, the man — described only as being "possibly in his 30s" — brandished a knife, Schrader said.

The man ignored repeated commands to drop the knife, sheriff's officials said, and "[a] less lethal [method] was deployed with little to no effect on the man."

Neither sheriff's nor police officials would confirm what less-lethal tactic was deployed.

The man then ran toward Gage Avenue, where a witness who was not identified said he was acting erratically and carrying a knife, KNBC-TV reported.

Officers again commanded the man to drop the knife, and deployed less lethal tactics two more times to no avail, Schrader said.

He was fatally shot when he advanced toward an officer, she said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and no officers were injured, authorities said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.