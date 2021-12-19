Police fatally shoot man who was stabbing his 13-year-old stepdaughter, CMPD says

Police said they shot and killed a man who “forced his way into his ex-wife’s home“ in the Ballantyne area in south Charlotte, and was stabbing his 13-year-old stepdaughter Saturday night.

The woman managed to leave the house in the 10000 block of Blairbeth Street during the altercation, but her daughter was still inside, police said on Twitter.

An officer shot the man, CMPD said on Twitter at 8:10 p.m. Medic pronounced the man dead at the scene

The teen had “multiple stab wounds” and was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No officers were hurt, police said. The name of the person shot and killed by police hasn’t been released. The officer who fatally shot the man also has not yet been identified.

‘Trying to deescalate the situation’

The man had a knife to the girl when officers arrived, Police Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters at the scene.

“The officers were trying to deescalate the situation” when the man, “without warning,” began stabbing the girl, he said.

“They were met with something that horrific to see a 13-year-old getting stabbed, and they were left with no choice,” Jennings said. “The motive to stab a 13 year old is something that is beyond comprehension for us.”

.Jennings said he wasn’t sure how long the encounter lasted.

Blairbeth Street is off Lancaster Highway, N.C. 521.

The State Bureau of Investigation will be the primary agency on the case, CMPD said. This is standard procedure in such cases.

Whenever an officer shoots a person, CMPD internal affairs bureau conducts a separate but parallel investigation to determine if CMPD policies and procedures were followed. The officer will be on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard policy in police shootings, CMPD said.