Police fatally shoot man, ending Mpls. apartment standoff

An hourslong standoff between police and a man who allegedly fired shots inside a south Minneapolis apartment building ended early Thursday when he was shot by police.

The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he later died, said Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten.

"This is not the outcome we had hoped for or desired," Parten said while briefing the media.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation, a spokeswoman for the agency confirmed.

Events began at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when police were called to an apartment building near the intersection of Cedar and Franklin avenues in the city's Seward neighborhood about shots fired from inside the building.

A woman who lived in an apartment next to where the man was holed up told police bullets came through the wall of her third-floor unit in the building on 21st Avenue S. Officers arrived and heard more shots being fired and debris exploding from the wall, Parten said.

Police rescued the woman and two children who were with her. Others in the building also were moved to safety and some in nearby homes also were evacuated, he said.

Several nearby streets were shut down during the six-hour ordeal as law enforcement attempted to talk the man down. Efforts included using a loudspeaker to tell the man to "exit with his hands up," Parten said.

Police also told the man to check his phone for calls and voicemails from his parents. Law enforcement also brought the man's parents to the scene in hopes of getting him to surrender.

At about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, police fired shots that hit the man. Police did not say why they shot the man.

