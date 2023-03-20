Police fatally shoot man in Park Ave. neighborhood. What we know now

A man was fatally shot by police on Milburn Street in Rochester's Park Avenue neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to Rochester police.

Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department said that officers were searching for a man linked to other incidents within Monroe County when the suspect was located outside of a Milburn Street residence when "weapons were introduced and shots were fired."

Bello said that the man was struck by at least one bullet fired by a police officer and was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the encounter.

Children at nearby School No. 23 on Barrington Street were temporarily lockout. Several roads in the neighborhood have been blocked off as police investigate. Police on Monday afternoon were working with the City School District to dismiss students at the elementary school.

Bello said that everyone involved in the incident was "accounted for"and that "there is no ongoing danger to the community."

Bello did not share details on the prior incidents that led to police seeking out the man.

Multiple police departments are investigating what led to the incident.

