Police fatally shoot man who pointed gun at officers in north Fort Worth, police say

A Fort Worth police officer fatally shot a man, who was armed with a gun, while responding to a call about a person with weapon Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m. in the 10400 block of Bear Creek Trail.

Police said when officers arrived on the scene in a north Fort Worth neighborhood, a 29-year-old man armed with a gun allegedly pointed his weapon at the officers.

At least one officer fired a handgun and shot the man, authorities said. Fort Worth police have not released how many officers initially responded to the scene or the officers’ identities.

Emergency medical attention was given to the man, who died at the scene.

The man who was shot has not been identified as of Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the incident is being investigated by the Major Case Unit in coordination with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office and the Internal Affairs Unit, which is standard protocol.

According to the initial incident report, the man allegedly told a 911 dispatcher that he felt like killing his parents and that he was possessed by a demon.

The department has not issued additional details on the incident.