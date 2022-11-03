Police fatally shoot man who they say was shooting at others in west Phoenix parking lot

A Phoenix police cruiser.

Phoenix police officers fatally shot a man who they say was shooting at others in a west Phoenix strip mall parking lot on Wednesday.

Around 4:30 p.m. a person called 911 and said an armed man was pointing a gun at him near McDowell Road and 35th Avenue. Officers responded to the call and found multiple people with guns in the parking lot, police said.

Officers saw a man shooting his gun at others, and they shot him, according to Phoenix police. Then they used a less lethal tool —it wasn't specified which — and told the man to show his hands.

When the man didn't respond, officers provided aid until the fire department arrived, police said.

The man was pronounced dead on scene. His identity hasn't been released but according to Phoenix police, he was in his late 20s.

Police said a gun was found near him.

No officers or other community members were injured in the shooting, according to police.

