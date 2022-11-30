Police fatally shoot man after vehicle pursuit in south Phoenix

A Phoenix police cruiser.

A man was fatally shot by Phoenix police officers after they say he displayed a gun when he was told to show his hands after a pursuit and crash Tuesday in south Phoenix.

At about 11 p.m., officers were in the area of Third Street and Southern Avenue when they saw a vehicle that matched the description of a car involved in an armed robbery that day. Officers tried to stop the driver, who continued driving away, according to Phoenix police.

Police started to pursue the vehicle until it crashed into a metal fence near 16th Street and Southern Avenue. Officers told a man and a woman who were inside the car to show their hands.

The man "displayed a firearm" and officers shot at him, according to Phoenix police. It was unclear how many officers shot at him and how many times he was shot.

Officers say they used a "less-lethal tool" to have the man show his hands, and when he didn't respond, they approached the vehicle and found a gun inside.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the location, police said. The woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was detained.

No officers were injured.

Detectives were on scene investigating the police shooting.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police: Officers fatally shoot man after pursuit