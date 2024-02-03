Police fatally shoot motorist on Highway 41 near Fond du Lac

A North Fond du Lac police officer shot and killed a motorist Friday night after the driver allegedly called 911 to say they had a gun, then exited the vehicle and approached police.

State Department of Justice officials said they're investigating the shooting which took place after police initiated a traffic stop in the Village of North Fond du Lac at approximately 9:40 p.m.

Police said the vehicle fled the stop, leading to a pursuit. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff's deputy deployed a tire deflation device on Interstate 41 near County Highway ZZ, in Winnebago County, forcing the vehicle to stop.

The driver, and lone occupant, of the vehicle called 911 and reported they had a gun. Upon exiting the vehicle and approaching law enforcement, the driver was shot to death by the North Fond du Lac officer.

Life-saving measures were performed but the driver died from injuries at the scene, according to police.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty, per department policy, the state DOJ said in a news release. He was wearing a body camera during the incident, and there were cameras in squad cars, the agency said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was released as of Saturday afternoon.

