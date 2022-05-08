Police fatally shoot North Carolina man throwing Molotov cocktails near officers, setting cars on fire

Police shot and killed a man who was throwing Molotov cocktails at officers and setting cars on fire Saturday afternoon outside a Raleigh, North Carolina police station.

The incident began at around 1:20 p.m. when an officer observed a man lighting vehicles on fire, Police Chief Estella Patterson said at a news conference, according to FOX 8.

The officer then called for backup and three other officers arrived at the parking lot. The officers instructed the man to stop, but he continued to throw the Molotov cocktails, even tossing one near an officer.

"Multiple officers then discharged their weapons, and the individual was struck multiple times," Patterson said.

Police then proceeded to move the man away from burning vehicles and attempted to save his life. The man was transported to a local hospital but died.

Body cameras and cameras outside the police station were active, according to Patterson, who said she planned to petition a judge to have the body camera footage released.

Patterson explained that she did not know how many shots were fired or how many had hit the man.

The police chief said the incident is under investigation and a report would be released in the coming days.

The FBI was notified of the shooting, Patterson said, adding that the investigation’s findings will be sent to the Wake County district attorney.

The road where the shooting occurred remained closed for several hours after the event unfolded as the investigation took place.