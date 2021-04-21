Police fatally shoot North Carolina man while serving a search warrant, officials say

A North Carolina man was shot and killed by police Wednesday morning, officials said.

Deputies were carrying out a search warrant in Elizabeth City around 8:30 a.m., the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said.

During the search, an officer fatally shot a man, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the man who died.

News station WAVY reported that family members identified him as 40-year-old Andrew Brown.

Officials said they will host a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The city council also plans to have an emergency meeting.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and will be involved with the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.