Police fatally shoot woman who had taken a hostage inside Walmart store

Police fatally shot a woman who had taken a hostage inside a Mississippi Walmart store and was demanding to speak to a TV news anchor.

Authorities say that Corlunda McGinister, 21, of West Helena, Arkansas, was killed in the incident in Richland, Mississippi, per CBS News.

Video posted on social media showed a woman holding a gun in one hand and another holding onto an individual in a Walmart employee vest.

The woman with the gun shouted that she needed help and wanted to speak to the news anchor, reported CBS News.

Another video showed officers asking the woman to put her hands up as she yelled that she was not trying to hurt anyone.

No one else was injured in the shooting on Wednesday, Richland Police Chief Nick McLendon told WAPT-TV.

“It’s devastating for all parties involved - the officers, everybody that was involved in this situation,” Chief McLendon said. “You know, with the Christmas season coming, mental health is a big deal because of the stress involved in the Christmas season.”

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting and will share its findings with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.