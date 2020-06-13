A 27-year-old Black man was shot by an Atlanta officer while fleeing from a struggle at a Wendy's drive-thru late Friday night and died after surgery at a local hospital, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. One officer was treated for an injury and discharged.
Rayshard Brooks had been asleep in his car in a Wendy's drive-thru, causing other customers to drive around the car, the Bureau of Investigation said. Police were dispatched to the Wendy's around 10:30 p.m., and conducted a sobriety test on Brooks, who failed the test, according to the officials.
"During the arrest, the male subject resisted and a struggle ensued," the Bureau of Investigation said. "The officer deployed a Taser. Witnesses report that during the struggle the male subject grabbed and was in possession of the Taser. It has also been reported that the male subject was shot by an officer in the struggle over the Taser."
Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds said Saturday afternoon that the agency had gathered surveillance video from the Wendy's, police body cam video and bystander video posted to social media. They agency had spoken with at least one witness, who corroborated the videos, Reynolds said.
Reynolds said Brooks had been under investigation by police for a suspected DUI. Reynolds said that, based on the videos, Brooks appeared to have a Taser in his hand as he ran from officers and, when he was a "relatively short distance away" or "five, six, seven parking spaces," Brooks turned around and pointed the Taser at the officers. That's when one officer took out his weapon and fired it, Reynolds said.
"It does appear in the video that he is fleeing from the Atlanta police officers," Reynolds said.
Reynolds said he not sure how many shots were fired. He did not comment on whether the officer's use of force was appropriate.
The agency planned to make video available to the public by Saturday night, Reynolds said.
"We have not digitally enhanced that video yet. We will," Reynolds said.
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, Jr. said in a statement Saturday that his office had already launched an "intense, independent" investigation of the incident, and that members of his office were on the scene shortly after the shooting.
"Our thoughts and our sympathies are extended to the family of Rayshard Brooks as we must not forget that this investigation is centered upon a loss of life," Howard said.
Bystander video of Brooks' encounter with the police began to circulate on social media Friday night. USA TODAY could not independently verify the video.
Brook's death comes amid thousands of protests worldwide against police killings of Black people. The mass protests began at the end of May, following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed as a white Minneapolis police officer held his knee into Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.
Protesters gathered outside the Wendy's Friday night and again on Saturday.
Speaking to a group of reporters Saturday, Brooks’ cousin, Decatur Redd, told CNN that "I don’t know how to do this because I ever knew I was going to have to do this. I watched this on the internet from the whole George Floyd situation . . . and this whole thing landed on my doorstep with my little cousin."
Redd said that he and his two sons had seen the video.
"The most hurtful thing for me is to watch that video – to wake up and watch that video," Redd told CNN.
In a statement Saturday, the Georgia NAACP called for Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to be held "accountable for the continued threat on innocent Black lives in their community."
"Atlantans woke up to disturbing videos and reports of Rayshard being killed by the Atlanta Police Department. At this time, we must address the over-saturated police presence in Atlanta’s Black communities. This is not the first time a Black man was killed for sleeping," the organization said in a statement. "The City of Atlanta must address this not only with their words, but also with their actions and budgetary decisions."
Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams condemned the shooting on Twitter Saturday morning.
"The killing of #RayshardBrooks in Atlanta last night demands we severely restrict the use of deadly force. Yes, investigations must be called for – but so too should accountability," Abrams wrote. "Sleeping in a drive-thru must not end in death."
Other local officials in Georgia have also attracted scrutiny in recent months for their handling of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. In February, 25-year-old Arbery, who was Black, was fatally shot by three white men while out jogging about 2 miles from his home in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Georgia. It took more than two months for murder charges and arrests in Arbery's case.
The Atlanta Mayor's Office and Atlanta Police Department did not immediately respond Saturday to a request for comment.
The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office was asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Donald.Hannah@fultoncountyga.gov.
