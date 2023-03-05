Update: Police fatally shot man in Frederick apartment, chief says

Mar. 4—Frederick police fatally shot a man in an apartment on Saturday after he ignored their commands to drop a knife, Police Chief Jason Lando said.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of North East Street.

Police went there at about 6:20 p.m., trying to find a man wanted on a warrant for a parole or probation violation, Lando said during a short press conference Saturday night.

A woman answered the door at the apartment, and multiple officers entered. They found the man in a closet, and "at some point," he pulled a knife, Lando said.

"Officers gave multiple commands for the individual to drop the knife," Lando said. "He did not."

Officers fired shots, hitting the man.

Police called for an ambulance and attempted to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Not every officer fired, but at this time, I can't comment on how many officers fired," Lando said.

The Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID) and Maryland State Police will take over the investigation, Lando said.

At about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Lando said IID officials were either on their way to the scene or had already arrived.

Lando did not identify the man who was shot or give any other details about the shooting or the nature of the warrants against the man.

In an interview before the press conference, Frederick Police Department spokeswoman Samantha Long said a white man in his 40s was shot.

Staff writer Clara Niel contributed to this story.

