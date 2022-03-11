Police: Father admitted shaking infant son, causing head and rib injuries

Mar. 11—HANOVER TWP. — A township man facing assault and child endangerment charges admitted shaking and fracturing the ribs and skull of his crying infant son, police said.

In arrest papers Dillon Ropietski told police he did not intend to harm the child and was dealing with his own mental health and emotional issues.

"I am in a very dark place and I want help so bad," Ropietski said, according to arrest papers.

Ropietski, 27, of Bauer Street, was arraigned Thursday by District Justice Joseph Halesey on felony charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children and released on $100,000 unsecured bail.

Police said Ropietski initially denied harming the child and informed them multiple people babysat for the infant.

According to the criminal complaint filed by police:

Ropietski did not believe any of the babysitters hurt the child and there was a medical explanation for the injuries. He also said he was consulting with a neurosurgeon and would provide the medical reports for an independent review.

On Dec. 11, 2021 the 7-week-old child was seen at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center with rib and head injuries and later transferred to Geisinger in Danville. The case was assigned to Luzerne County Children and Youth and a caseworker interviewed Ropietski on Dec. 13. Township police were contacted about the case and notified the child was admitted to the hospital and had COVID-19. A Children and Youth caseworker told police the child would be released from the hospital and placed in shelter care.

In an interview with the caseworker, Ropietski said he took the baby into the living room of their residence so the baby's mother could sleep in the morning of Dec. 11. The child fell asleep in the swing after being fed a bottle, but later woke up fussing and crying. The mother noticed the child's head was swollen and asked Ropietski what was wrong with the infant. They immediately took the child to the emergency room at Geisinger Wyoming Valley.

A Geisinger doctor told police there was no possibility the injuries occurred during childbirth, adding they were "non-accidental and the rib fractures are common with 'Shaking.'" In addition there was bleeding on both sides of the brain that would have caused the baby to have seizures and also bleeding in and around the spine.

Ropietski voluntarily agreed to speak with police on Dec. 27. He was read his constitutional warnings and signed a waiver of his rights. He denied shaking the child and stressed the child's mother could not have harmed their son. He believed there was a medical explanation for the injuries.

On Jan. 26 of this year, police interviewed the mother and conducted a second interview with Ropietski. Police said the mother and father of the child did not mention the name of one babysitter when providing a list of sitters. Police said they spoke with the woman who confirmed she watched the child a number of times. The parents said they no longer speak with that woman because she accused them of abusing the child.

Police said the parents separately agreed to undergo polygraph tests, but later changed their minds as the investigation continued.

Ropietski contacted police on March 2, saying he wanted to speak with them again. The next day he met with police, was read his constitutional rights and signed a waiver to speak with them. He admitted shaking his son and causing the injuries. He said he did not intend to hurt the baby and that he needs help.

