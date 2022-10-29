Police: Father arrested after child injured in shooting

A father is now behind bars after his child was injured in a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Atlanta police said.

Police say they arrived at a home on the 1500 block of Hardee Street in northeast Atlanta at around 2:30 p.m. and found a child injured after being shot in the hand.

The child was transported to the hospital. Police say the child was alert, conscious and breathing after the shooting.

Quinton Gay, the child’s father, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and second-degree cruelty to children.

Gay was transported to DeKalb County Jail.

Police did not release the child’s age or gender.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

