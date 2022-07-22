Police: Father charged with murder after stabbing 3-year-old girl to death, wounding another

Longwood police said a father was arrested and charged with the murder of his 3-year-old daughter.

Investigators issued an arrest warrant for Juan Bravo-Torres.

Bravo-Torres is currently in the hospital after police said he hurt himself.

Officers said he also hurt his 12-year-old daughter.

Investigators said she ran about a mile after the attack to a McDonald’s in search of help.

“For someone of that age to have the wherewithal to be able to get out of the house to get away from the attacker and to be able to make it almost a mile away while suffering major life-threatening injuries. It is just something that will blow you away,” said Longwood police Sgt. Derek Chenoweth.

The 12-year-old girl is in critical condition in the hospital.

Police said the girls’ mother was not home at the time.

