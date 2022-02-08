Police: Father Lopez High School senior posts mass shooting threat on Snapchat

A student from Father Lopez High School in Daytona Beach was arrested after being accused of threatening on social media to carry out an on-campus mass shooting, police said.

Colin Boyer, 18, a senior who lives in Ormond Beach, was arrested on Monday by Ormond Beach Police.

Authorities learned that Boyer produced videos of himself making the threats in the upstairs bedroom of his home, a report indicates. He later posted the videos on Snapchat.

Boyer was charged with written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting. He was being held without bail in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Tuesday.

More: ERAU student accused of planning mass shooting will remain jailed without bond

More: Deputies: Man pledged to commit mass shooting

More: Mass shooting threats alarm police

According to Ormond Beach Police, a student sent an email to Father Lopez officials with video clips circulating on social media of Boyer making threats to carry out a mass shooting at the school.

In one of the videos, Boyer can be heard saying "I can have the gang, a whole bunch of just people in cars . . . just pull up and then just shoot, just shoot up," according to a police report.

In a second video clip, Boyer describes a TV news station reporting on the shooting at the school, police said.

"News 13 going on, a school shooting at Father Lopez Catholic High School! Yet again, suspect is not to be found, I repeat, suspect is not found!," Boyer can be heard saying in the video, according to police.

Daytona Beach Police were initially called by school officials but turned the case over to Ormond Beach detectives after learning that Boyer lived in that city, a report shows.

Ormond Beach Police arrested Boyer at his Raintree Lane home, the report states.

Boyer admitted filming a video of himself making threats to "shoot up" Father Lopez while playing the video game "Fortnite" on his Xbox, Ormond Beach detectives said.

Story continues

Boyer told police he was just having a "bad day" and had no intentions of carrying out the threats. Boyer also told detectives that he had an issue with a particular school administrator, because he doesn't like the way that person "comes at him," investigators wrote in their report.

Boyer's cellphone and Xbox were seized for a forensic examination and a warrant was issued to Snapchat for information on Boyer's account, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Father Lopez senior threatens to shoot up school in Daytona