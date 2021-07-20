Police: Father, son arrested after fight with deputies

Jul. 20—PERU — A father and son in Peru were taken into custody at gunpoint after police say one of them punched a sheriff's deputy in the face.

State troopers and deputies responded at around 10:35 p.m. Sunday to 1249 N. Paw Paw Pike on a report of a custody issue. Dispatchers said an intoxicated man was making threats to shoot the the occupants at the home.

Deputies arrived on the scene first, and a trooper came around a minute later. The trooper said once he was on scene, he saw James Gilland, 41, and his son Kyle Gilland, 21.

The trooper said he saw two deputies on the ground attempting to handcuff James Gilland before Kyle Gilland punched a deputy in the face, according to a release.

A deputy attempted to use his taser on Kyle Gilland, but the probes missed. The trooper then utilized his taser, hitting Kyle, who fell to the ground but continued to resist once the taser probes became disengaged, according to the release.

The father and son attempted to get in a vehicle and flee the scene, but were eventually taken into custody at gunpoint. Police said a male occupant of the home was also battered by Kyle Gilland during the incident.

Miami County correctional officers brought caged transport vehicles to the scene, but Kyle Gilland refused to willingly get into the vehicle. Police say he claimed to be a "three-time black belt and that his hands are registered weapons," according to the release.

Officers then carried him and placed him in the vehicle. James Gilland complied and walked to the transport vehicle willingly, police said.

No guns were located at the scene.

Deputies and the occupant of the home who was allegedly battered drove themselves to Dukes Memorial Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries. Kyle and James Gilland were checked and medically cleared by ambulance personnel at the scene, according to the release.

Kyle Gilland faces criminal charges for three counts of battery with bodily injury, two counts for battery on a law enforcement officer causing bodily injury, resisting law enforcement, intimidation and disorderly conduct. James Gilland was arrested for obstruction of justice and resisting law enforcement officers.