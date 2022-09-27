Police: Father taking son to Everett school threatened to shoot crossing guard

A father who was taking his son to school in Everett on Tuesday morning was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a crossing guard.

Officers responding to a report of an altercation near the Parlin Middle School learned the father made the threat and flashed what appeared to be a firearm after exchanging words with the crossing guard, according to the Everett Police Department.

The school was notified of the incident and administrators searched a bag that belonged to the suspect’s son “out of an abundance of caution” but no firearm was found, police said.

When officers later tracked down the suspect, he wasn’t in possession of a weapon but there was a warrant out for his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect’s name has not been released. It’s not clear when he’ll be called to court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW