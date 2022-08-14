Police: Father of two robbed and kidnapped by 2 suspects in front of his children, 1 in custody

The search continues for a second suspect that police said was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping on Aug. 10.

Dekalb County police said on Aug. 10 two teens and their father were robbed at gunpoint by two individuals while they were working on a home near Meadow Lane. The two suspects forced the father into a vehicle and drove him to the nearest bank and made him to get money out of the ATM.

The suspects then dropped the father out at an intersection and fled the scene.

None of the victims were harmed during the incident.

On Aug. 11 officers spotted the vehicle that was used in the armed robbery. The officers followed the car to Covington Hwy and I-285 and tried to pull the car over, when the car pulled into the gas station, police said the two suspects fled on foot.

K-9 officers arrived to the gas station and started to search for the suspects.

After 3.5 hours, officer said they found one of the suspects, 33-year-old Regis Jackson hiding in a shed still wearing the same clothes he wore during the armed robbery and kidnapping on Meadow Lane.

Jackson was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and other charges.

Police said the other suspect, 38-year-old Darius Jackson is Regis’ brother. Darius was not found during the search and remains on the run.

The warrants for his arrest are for armed robbery, kidnapping, and other charges. Police also believe the pair may have been involved in other armed robberies across the area.

