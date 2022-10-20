Police: Fayette County student arrested after assaulting school bus driver, stealing key

A Fayette County middle school student has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a school bus driver, stealing the keys to the bus and running from the scene, Lexington police said Thursday night.

Around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a disturbance on a school bus near Fourth Street and Ohio Street, police spokeswoman Hannah Sloan told the Herald-Leader.

“The bus driver reported having been assaulted by a student, after which the student stole the keys to the bus,” said Sloan.

“The juvenile suspect then fled on foot, and was located a short time thereafter away from the scene. The juvenile was arrested, and charged with Robbery 1st degree and Assault 3rd degree on a school employee,” Sloan said.

Since the student is a juvenile, police are withholding their identity.

Lexington Traditional Magnet Middle School Principal Bryne Jacobs told families in a letter that during the afternoon bus ride home, there was an incident on Bus #962 which resulted in a physical altercation with the bus driver and a student.

In accordance with transportation protocol in such a situation, the Lexington Police Department responded, as did the Lexington Fire Department EMS, he said.

Fayette County schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said district leaders were made aware of the incident shortly after it happened and began an investigation with assistance from LPD and the Fayette County Public schools police department.

“As you can imagine, other students on the bus were upset and concerned about what happened. We communicated with families of bus riders last night and had a team of district counselors at school today to provide emotional support and reassurance for students as they processed the incident,” Jacobs said.

WLEX reported that a video the media outlet posted was taken on the bus during the incident. Students could be heard screaming in the video.

Deffendall told the Herald-Leader Thursday that while district officials could not comment further, “we want to reassure our community that we are taking this matter seriously and will take appropriate action.”