Police in Fayette looking for hit-and-run driver

State police in Belle Vernon are looking for the driver of an SUV accused of hitting a man and leaving the scene.

The man was walking home from work when he was struck along Grindstone Road in Redstone Township, Fayette County.

Edith Sullivan was at her sister’s house about two weeks ago when she and her daughter witnessed the incident.

”Next thing you know, you see the silver or gray car swerve to the right, and heard what sounded like a gun go off,” Sullivan said. “We ran down over the hillside and we heard somebody saying ‘Help me! Help me!’ ”

Sullivan said if they were not outside at the time, they would have never seen or heard what happened.

“Not even no brake light or nothing, because I was going to chase him in my car,” Sullivan said.

State police said debris left at the scene helped identify the make and model of the vehicle they believe was involved — a silver 2017-2020 Ford EcoSport which would have damage to the passenger side.

The man’s leg was broken when he was hit.

Investigators said because the driver did not stop, they are now looking at potential criminal charges.

“Stop and assist. That’s what we’re saying. Pay full attention when you’re operating your vehicle. Don’t drive distracted,” Trooper Kalee Barnhart said. ”I don’t care if I hit even an animal, I’m still going to stop. You’re going to pull over.”

