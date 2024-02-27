Police say Fayetteville safe despite rise in homicides this year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is taking steps to keep the growing community safe after several homicides in the first two months of 2024.

The city of Fayetteville had five homicides in 2023, according to data from FPD.

Man arrested for murder at 7Hills Day Center

It says the first homicide of last year was in April, and so far, there have been four this year.

Jan. 13: 20-year-old Noah Cargill is accused of driving recklessly in a police pursuit when he hit and killed 56-year-old David Pemberton. Feb. 7: 32-year-old Zachary Clark is accused of shooting a man on his property, according to FPD’s post on X. Feb. 15: 19-year-old Gilberto Gordillo allegedly fired gunshots at Lake Fayetteville Environmental Studies Center, leaving one person dead and four injured. Feb. 17: 33-year-old Michael Thomas was arrested in connection with the death of Sonia Corbin, 37, at the 7Hills Day Center.

Sgt. Stephen Mauk, community-oriented policing division and the public information officer for the Fayetteville Police Department, says this is unusual and the incidents are not connected.

“There’s no real like, ‘Hey, this is what’s happening, and we need to get a handle on it,’” he said.

He says the community is still safe.

“I would say there’s no cause for alarm,” Mauk said.

He says the police department works diligently to clear these types of incidents and make arrests.

“The number one priority of a police department, specifically the Fayetteville Police Department, is the preservation of life,” he said. “So whenever there’s a situation like this that does unfortunately occur, you can count on us to work throughout the night until we bring the person responsible to justice.”

Mauk says as the city and community grow, there are going to be incidents.

“Any time you have more people, you have more opportunities for unfortunate events to happen between people,” he said.

Jo Beth Saulsbury lives near Lake Fayetteville and heard the gunshots when the Feb. 15 shooting happened.

“We’ve assumed that it was just kind of drive-by shooting into the air, shooting into Lake Fayetteville,” she said.

19-year-old arrested in connection to Lake Fayetteville shooting

Saulsbury says she always felt safe in the area.

“I don’t live a risky lifestyle. I feel like I live an average citizen’s lifestyle,” she said.

18-year-old Tanner Emerson runs at the lake.

“Everyone has to take precautions with anything, but Fayetteville is great,” he said.

Emerson says there was a time when he didn’t feel safe.

“One time I was actually here, it was probably 6 a.m., so it was still a little dark. But I had a guy kind of wandering around my car,” he said.

Emerson moved to a more lit area but says he’s never been in immediate danger.

Mauk says since the lake shooting, they have completed a crime prevention survey for that specific area that they are “preparing to deliver to the Parks Department for implementation or whatever processes we can do to make that area safer.”

He says they are increasing trial and park patrols.

“And obviously, we’re going to continue to have a very trained and professional investigative department,” Mauk said.

Saulsbury says despite what happened, her family will still play in their community park.

“We might take gunshots more seriously now. But no, we still use Lake Fayetteville, just like we did before,” she said.

To make sure you stay safe, Mauk says to be aware of your surroundings, take precautions, don’t run or walk on the trails at night, let people know where you’re going, and be with a friend.

