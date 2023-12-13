Police, FBI arrest second suspect in connection with shooting of 29-year-old in Sacramento

Molly Jarone
·1 min read

Sacramento police have made a second arrest in connection with a shooting in North Sacramento that left a 29-year-old man dead last month.

Officers traveled to Chicago on Tuesday and, with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, took Angel Moore, 40, into custody on suspicion of homicide.

Two weeks ago, police also arrested Diamond Moore, 32, in Reno in connection to the crime.

A public records search shows Diamond and Angel Moore are siblings but police declined to give details during their announcement.

Police suspect the two of firing at two men near a Shell gas station at the corner of Del Paso Boulevard and El Camino Avenue on Nov. 8. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Both were hospitalized, but one man was later pronounced dead.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified that victim as Angelo Gallegos, 29, of Sacramento.

It’s not known when either suspect will be transported back to the capital region.

