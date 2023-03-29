Police, FBI investigating after 2 Brookville women go missing in New Mexico

Law enforcement, including the Federal Bureau of Investigations, is investigating after two Brookville women were reported missing in New Mexico.

Robyn Renee Bodine and her friend Tracie Shoe, both from Brookville, were vacationing at Truth or Consequences, New Mexico at the Riverbend Hot Springs.

The two checked out of their hotel Tuesday before 11 a.m., they were supposed to be heading toward an airport in Arizona — but did not get on their flight home or return their rental car, according to a social media post shared by Truth or Consequences Police Department.

>>VIDEO: Body cam footage shows man surrender to police, admit to killing woman in Miami Co.

Their rental car was described as a White Toyota sedan with Texas license plate PJK9413.

A spokesperson for the FBI’s Cincinnati branch confirmed they are aware of the missing women and are working with the FBI’s Albuquerque Division and local authorities.

Brookville Police Department confirmed they have been aware of the missing women and are in contact with family.

Tune in to WHIO-TV Tonight starting at 11 p.m. to hear from family of the missing women and the latest on the investigation.