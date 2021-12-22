Police, FBI investigating bones discovered at Zanesville demolition site

Police in Zanesville and the FBI are investigating at a home on Sevall Street where human remains were discovered Tuesday.

ZANESVILLE — The Zanesville Police Department and FBI are investigating a home at 1002 Sevall St. that is now being treated as a crimes scene after bones were found Tuesday morning.

According to Police Chief Tony Coury, contractors preparing the vacant house for demolition discovered what appeared to be a femur or another large bone in the garage.

Police were called to investigate and uncovered more bones in the process.

Believing they were human remains, agents from the FBI are also assisting.

"They have recovered multiple bones, both large and small," Coury said.

He added one of the bones was found with an arrow embedded inside.

Only one set of femur bones were discovered, so authorities believe only one victim is involved at this time.

"They're going to make sure before they leave the property," Coury said.

A backhoe is being used to dig up the property to ensure no other remains or potential evidence are missed.

The remains will next be delivered to a lab to begin the identification process.

Coury said investigators have been on scene since the bones were discovered and will remain there for the rest of the day.

