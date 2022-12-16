Police, FBI investigating Grand Avenue bank robbery

Police say a man robbed a bank on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Wells Fargo at Grand and Fairview avenues at 2:11 p.m. No one was injured in the robbery.

The robber ran away with an unknown amount of cash, according to a police spokesman.

Police searched the area and did not find the man. An investigation by the FBI and police remains underway.

