Police, FBI looking for alleged Cordova Road bank robber

Oct. 19—Santa Fe police and the FBI are searching for a man accused of stealing an undisclosed sum of money Tuesday from the First National 1870 bank on Cordova Road.

Law enforcement have not yet identified a suspect but called the bank robber the "Skinny Swoosh Bandit" in an FBI news release issued Tuesday evening. The statement described the robber as a skinny man with short, black hair and facial hair who stands about 5-foot-2.

He was wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with a Nike swoosh symbol on the left chest, dark pants and tennis shoes, the statement said.

The robber walked into the bank around 1:30 p.m. and verbally demanded money from a teller, according to the release. It did not mention whether he was carrying a weapon during the incident.

The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the robber's arrest and conviction.

Police and the FBI ask anyone with information about the robbery to call 505-889-1300.