Police, FBI are responding to an active hostage situation at a bank robbery St. Cloud, Minnesota. At least 2 hostages reportedly released.

  • Law enforcement is negotiating with an individual holding several hostages at a Wells Fargo in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

  • The suspect has taken several employees hostage, and no injuries have been reported.

An active hostage situation has been underway for several hours at a Wells Fargo in St. Cloud, Minnesota, according to local police.

Police and the FBI are negotiating with the suspect, and all hostages are bank employees, according to the St. Cloud Police Department. At least two hostages have been released, according to St. Cloud police.

No known injuries have been reported. A SWAT team is on the scene, and the FBI is also assisting the police department in its negotiations with the suspect.

Wells Fargo issued a statement, saying: "We are cooperating with local law enforcement and will do whatever we can to assist the authorities in their investigation. We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues. The safety and security of our customers and employees is our most important priority."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

